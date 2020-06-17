Phew! Beverly Hills Safe From "Autonomous-Zone"-ification After Emergency Order Passed

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 17:05

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

While celebrities and wealthy virtue signallers are all too eager to rally behind leftist mobs with support and donations, they will be assuredly safe in their gated mansions as the city of Beverly Hills issued an emergency order to ban all protests in the area, ensuring there will be no lawless ‘autonomous zones’ springing up on their doorstep.

“To preserve the peace and tranquility of residential neighborhoods, effective tonight and until further notice, no more than 10 people shall gather in an assembly in a public right of way in a residential area between the hours of 9 p.m. – 8 a.m.,” an announcement proclaimed on the city’s social media accounts.

“An assembly is defined as any gathering or group of 10 or more people on a public street, sidewalk, or other public places if those 10 people have a common purpose or goal,” the order notes.

“Any assembly that is silent, such as a candlelight vigil, and gatherings on private property are exempt from this emergency order.” it clarifies.

Sitting quietly on your own with a candle is about as raucous as it will get in the 90210.

The emergency order seems to be a response to a recent ‘protest’ involving loud music that went on til 1am (the horror).

Residents were also unimpressed back in May when portions of protesters began looting on Rodeo Drive, smashing up the likes of Gucci and Dior shops.

Ok Twitter, have at it: