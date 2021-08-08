Watch: Video Of Obama's Maskless Martha's Vineyard Birthday Bash 

A performer at President Obama's Martha's Vineyard "scaled-down" birthday party allegedly uploaded pictures of the event and was immediately forced to delete them.

Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman snapped pictures of the 'epic' birthday party with hundreds of maskless liberal elites partying like royalties while the ordinary folks, under the new health guidelines, are forced to wear masks and social distance at bars and restaurants.

Before the pictures were deleted, fans of Beckham saved them that show there's a two-tier society of liberal elites drinking top-shelf liquor, smoking expensive cigars, and eating fancy food in a maskless environment. The recording artist and his manager took pictures of themselves smoking weed behind the scenes.

The pictures are troubling because this exposes the hypocrisy of the liberals who promote mask-wearing but don't follow their own rules. No wonder there were rules about picture taking at the event because if the general public ever got a glimpse of the two-tier society, this would infuriate them. Here are the images below:

The NYPost reported that Beckham performed "Birthday B—h" for the former president.

Beckham later explained he "had to delete everything [pictures] due to the rules. It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it's going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before."

Video of Obama’s maskless Martha’s Vineyard birthday party before Erykah Badu deleted it pic.twitter.com/ge0k23XioV — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 8, 2021

The birthday party was reportedly scaled back late last week amid critics bashing the Obamas for preparing to host up to 475 guests, served by at least 200 staff despite new warnings about a worsening pandemic.

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Jennifer Hudson, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Bruce Springsteen, Erykah Badu, Steven Colbert, and John Kerry were some of the A-list celebs in attendance.

The party wound down around 0100 ET Sunday, and guests' departures created massive traffic jams on the roads of small-town Oak Bluffs.