Piers Morgan Calls For Unvaccinated To Be Denied Medical Treatment

Professional attention-seeker Piers Morgan is leading the charge for unvaccinated people to face state-sanctioned discrimination after he asserted that those who haven’t had the COVID jab should be denied medical treatment.

“Those who refuse to be vaccinated, with no medical reason not to, should be refused NHS care if they then catch covid,” tweeted Morgan. “I’m hearing of anti-vaxxers using up ICU beds in London at vast expense to the taxpayer. Let them pay for their own stupidity & selfishness.”

Morgan failed to mention that those who have chosen not to take the vaccine also pay for the NHS through their taxes.

He subsequently called those who haven’t taken the shot “incredibly stupid and deeply depressing,” asking, “What the f*ck is wrong with you????”

We are not far away from the likes of Morgan calling for round-ups and quarantine camps. pic.twitter.com/G2JdWRO4SQ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 28, 2021

Essentially, Morgan is arguing that people who refuse to allow themselves to be injected with vaccines linked with innumerable side-effects to ward off a virus for which they have a 99.8 per cent survival rate should be left to die in order to save money.

If enacted, his ‘solution’ would also end up killing people who are admitted to hospital for ailments that have nothing to do with COVID, given that positive tests in hospitals are counted as COVID admissions even if the person is asymptomatic and is being treated for a non-COVID illness.

As we have repeatedly stressed, a two-tier society is now being created where discrimination targeting the unvaccinated is becoming not only normalized but encouraged.

Morgan is about one step removed from openly calling for the unvaccinated to be rounded up and incarcerated in medical prison camps.

An added irony to his faux-populist authoritarianism is that Morgan himself has been caught repeatedly flouting the same COVID-19 rules that he aggressively demands be imposed on everyone else.

