"Please Clap" Moment: Biden Calls Coast Guard Cadets 'Dull Class' Over Lack Of Applause

President Biden - not satisfied indoctrinating the US military with Critical Race Theory and scouring their social media accounts for 'extremist content' - is now directly insulting Americans in uniform with a "please clap" moment.

During a Wednesday commencement address for 2021 Coast Guard cadets, Biden was peeved at the lack of applause - calling them a "dull class."

"You are a really dull class. Come on, man. Is the sun getting to you? I would think you'd have an opportunity when I say that about the Navy to clap — to be here together …"

Watch:

Biden insults Coast Guard Class of 2021: “You are a really dull class” pic.twitter.com/jjkCbldhvo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 19, 2021

Joe Biden’s “please clap” moment:



"Why you're a real dull class. I mean, c'mon man is the sun getting to you? I would think you'd have an opportunity when I say that about the Navy to clap." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 19, 2021

At least he didn't call them "stupid bastards" this time.

FLASHBACK: Biden called troops serving overseas "stupid bastards" when they didn't clap for him.



This is a pattern of disrespect and mistreatment of our armed services. What a jackass. pic.twitter.com/1JvJzSJHxw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 19, 2021

Not exactly winning hearts and minds, are we...

Joe Biden threatened to drive over journalists, scolded the coast guard for not clapping at his drivel and threatened American citizens with dire consequences if they didn't take the vaccine.

And this is just in the last 3 days.

Sure glad we got rid of the mean tweeting despot. — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) May 19, 2021

We're sure the MSM will cover this as viciously as they did the fabricated Trump WWI 'losers' story.