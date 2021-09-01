print-icon

Police Investigate Reported Shooting At North Carolina High School

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Sep 01, 2021 - 01:20 PM

Now that summer is over and students are returning to classrooms, school shootings are returning to the headlines as well.

Local police announced that a North Carolina high school is on lockdown after a shooting on school property. Winston-Salem police tweeted shortly after 1300ET on Wednesday that they were investigating a shooting on the grounds of a local high school.

Mount Tabor High School's campus has been secured and police "are doing everything possible to keep students safe," the Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted.

"We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available," police added.

FBI and ATF agents are also responding to the scene. Students are heading to a local YMCA where they can be reunited with their parents, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

