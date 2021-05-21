Police Recruiting Plummets Ahead Of Violent Summer

Police departments across the country fail to attract new recruits after a year of social justice warriors and liberal-run city councils defunding police and the leftist media throwing the men and women in blue under the bus.

Recruiting deficits come ahead of what is expected to be another violent summer. Reduced funding and a hard time recruiting potential officers could cause overtime or burnout among law enforcement agencies, Axios reported Wednesday.

Demonstrations demand police reform last year crushed departments' recruitment efforts leading to widespread pressure. The recruitment deficit could send some law enforcement agencies into crisis this summer:

"The warmer months always usually give us more problems when it comes to violence," NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said, the WSJ reported.

Axios noted officer applicants at several law enforcement agencies across the country had seen drastic drops compared to last year.

For instance, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told Axios that applications plunged 26% during the first four months of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

In Des Moines, Iowa, the metro's police department received 300 applicants last month for its newest round of recruits, approximately 50% fewer than a year ago.

The Fayetteville Police Department in Northwest Arkansas hardly received any applicants this year.

There's also the issue of officer exodus. In Minneapolis, the metro area where the police-killing of George Floyd sparked nationwide social unrest in spring 2020, has seen more than 105 officers leave, more than twice as normal.

Over the past year and a half, about 20% of Seattle cops have quit. The revelation comes after police in the metro area have been battling anti-police protesters from BLM and Antifa, and a city council that has neutered cops' ability to use crowd control devices.

In Denver, where police funds are running short, the city could not meet its goal in hiring the required quota of yearly officers it needed.

A tweet by the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police recently disclosed the city is 500 cops short of what is needed to keep the city safe.

The bottom line is the systematic dismantling and shaming of police across the country ahead of what is expected to be a summer of violence continues to transform the county into a violent mess.

So it comes as no surprise that gun and ammo sales are through the roof and urban flight is at a record.