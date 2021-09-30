print-icon

Politico Reporter Narcs On Family Of Fallen Marine For No-Mask Tour Of Capitol

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021 - 12:05 PM

Hours after a maskless President Biden signed baseballs in the Democratic dugout of the Congressional Baseball Game, Politico's Heather Caygle narc'd on a family of fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee for not wearing masks during a tour of the Capitol. McGee was one of the 13 service members killed in the attack at Kabul airport on August 26.

"Masks requirement in the House

Tours not allowed

Yet here we are -- group of 9, only 2 in masks" tweeted Caygle, drawing a sharp reaction for being 'terrible human being' of the day, and earning quite the ratio as of this writing.

We seem to have missed Caygle's tweets on the dozens of Democratic notables spotted without masks on over the last year. Why she chose to pick on the family of a fallen marine is anyone's guess.

Photo via The Sun
0