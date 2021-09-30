Politico Reporter Narcs On Family Of Fallen Marine For No-Mask Tour Of Capitol

Hours after a maskless President Biden signed baseballs in the Democratic dugout of the Congressional Baseball Game, Politico's Heather Caygle narc'd on a family of fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee for not wearing masks during a tour of the Capitol. McGee was one of the 13 service members killed in the attack at Kabul airport on August 26.

"Masks requirement in the House

Tours not allowed

Yet here we are -- group of 9, only 2 in masks" tweeted Caygle, drawing a sharp reaction for being 'terrible human being' of the day, and earning quite the ratio as of this writing.

Tell me you're a terrible human being without telling me you're a terrible human being pic.twitter.com/7n1PmebvEd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 30, 2021

This is the family of fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee.



Considering what they've gone through, a tour of the Capitol building is just about the least their government can do for them. https://t.co/5VWmHIbEkc — Caleb Smith (@CalebJSmith) September 30, 2021

That family gave their daughter for this country. Who gives a flying ef if they do or don't wear a mask. — James Turnham (@jamesdturnham) September 30, 2021

We seem to have missed Caygle's tweets on the dozens of Democratic notables spotted without masks on over the last year. Why she chose to pick on the family of a fallen marine is anyone's guess.