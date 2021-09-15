Polls Show That The American People Are Extremely Angry... And They Are About To Get Even Angrier

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,

This wasn’t supposed to happen. We were promised that once Joe Biden was in the White House that the tremendous anger that was building up in our country would start to subside, but that obviously is not happening.

In fact, as you will see below, Americans have been getting even angrier. Needless to say, the stunt that Joe Biden pulled last week is certainly not helping matters. When he visited Boise on Monday, enormous crowds of extremely angry protesters were waiting for him. And everywhere I go on social media this week, I am seeing huge explosions of anger.

What in the world is our country going to look like if all of this anger continues to grow?

Normally, it is either one side of the political spectrum or the other that is angry at any given time.

But here in September 2021, both sides of the political spectrum are very angry. Just check out these stunning numbers from a brand new CNN poll…

A new CNN poll finds that 74% of U.S. adults now say they are “very or somewhat angry” about the way things are going in the U.S. today — that includes 88% of Republicans, 70% of independents and even 67% of Democrats. But wait, there’s more. Another 69% of U.S. adults now say that things are going “pretty or very badly” in the country these days — that includes 91% of Republicans, 72% of independents and 49% of Democrats.

Those numbers are crazy. Just a few months ago, there was so much optimism, but now the mood of the nation has completely shifted.

Surprisingly, that same CNN poll asked a question about illegal immigration, and it found that even most Democrats are concerned about “the movement of undocumented immigrants”…

And by the way, illegal immigration is still a concern for many in this nation. The CNN survey also found that 77% of U.S. adults say that it is important that the federal government “stops the movement of undocumented immigrants into the United States.” And the partisan breakdown: 95% of Republicans, 76% of independents and 52% of Democrats agreed.

Ever since Joe Biden entered the White House, giant throngs of people have been surging to our southern border, and this has created an unprecedented immigration crisis.

Incredibly, even though Biden has decided to impose vaccine mandates on millions upon millions of American citizens, even the White House Press Secretary is admitting that there will be no such requirement for the illegal immigrants that are being let into this country.

Members of Congress and their staffs are exempt from Biden’s new requirements as well.

But the rest of us are apparently fair game. Today, my wife walked into a store where the employees were openly talking about how they might soon lose their jobs because of these new mandates. Biden is dragging us into full-blown tyranny, and lots of American citizens are going to lose good jobs because of this.

Another new poll asked Americans if they think that Biden’s tyrannical decrees are constitutional or not, and the results were absolutely overwhelming…

Asked in a new poll by Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, whether Biden has the constitutional authority to impose that demand, 58.6% said no. Only 29.7% said yes. The poll, taken over the weekend of likely general election voters, has a margin of error of 2.96%.

If they get away with this round of mandates, they will undoubtedly try to impose even more.

In fact, Dr. Fauci is openly telling us that he is in favor of mandating vaccines for air travel.

Fauci does not care about you. The next time that you hear the corporate media heaping praise on him, just remember what he and his organization did to a bunch of beagles.

He sees you the same way, and he is going to keep pushing Biden to tighten the screws.

Already, we are seeing officials go door to door in some cities. In Washington D.C., there are times when workers will “go back to a house four or five, six times” until someone finally answers the door…

Patrick Ashley, with D.C. Health, said the city has a significant outreach program going door to door. “And as a reminder, we knock on doors until we actually get someone to talk to us. And so they’ll go back to a house four or five, six times, if necessary, multiple times of the day,” he said.

That should chill you to the core.

And what came next in that same article is also extremely chilling…

Ashley also said the District is working with Medicare providers to make sure that they’re providing vaccination education. “But you’re right, it is a choice of theirs to make,” Ashley said. “So we’ll continue to do that education through the —” Silverman interrupted Ashley to say: “The president is saying it’s not a choice any more.”

The good news is that some red state governors are starting to fight back.

For example, Ron DeSantis just announced huge fines for any government entity in his state that attempts to mandate vaccines…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday fought back against Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates. DeSantis announced cities and counties that force employees to get vaccinated will be fined $5,000 per infraction. “We are here today to make it very clear that we are going to stand for the men and women who are serving. We are going to protect Florida jobs,” DeSantis said during the news conference. “We are not gonna let people be fired because of a vaccine mandate.”

Hopefully more red state governors will step up to the plate, because our politicians in Washington are completely and utterly out of control.

Not satisfied with angering millions of Americans with these new vaccine mandates, Democrats have also decided that now is the time to dramatically raise taxes…

Top earners in New York City could face a combined city, state and federal income tax rate of 61.2%, according to plans being proposed by Democrats in the House of Representatives. The plans being proposed include a 3% surtax on taxpayers earning more than $5 million a year. The plans also call for raising the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from the current 37%.

How would you feel if 61.2 percent of your income went to paying taxes?

Would that make you angry?

Of course it would.

But our politicians in Washington have to find some way to pay for their insane spending sprees. The federal government ran a 3 trillion dollar budget deficit last fiscal year, and with one month to go they are on track to do it again this fiscal year.

Everywhere you turn, there is more bad news. And everywhere you turn, things are starting to spiral out of control. So many of the things that I have been warning about are happening right in front of our eyes, and the months ahead are looking very bleak.

If Americans are this angry while things are still relatively stable, what is the mood of this country going to look like once things really start to fall apart?

As a nation, we are not emotionally equipped to handle any sort of a major societal collapse, but that is where the road that we are on inevitably leads.

These are such troubled times, and I have a feeling that really big surprises are just around the corner.

* * *

