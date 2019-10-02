Pompeo Admits He Participated In Controversial Call Between Trump And Ukainian President

Following a WSJ report earlier this week that claimed he had been on the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted on Wednesday that he was, in fact, on the call.

Yesterday, Pompeo responded to a subpoena from a House committee with a letter asserting he wouldn't allow Democrats to bully State Department employees.

BREAKING: "I was on the phone call."



Sec of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was listening during conversation between Trump and Zelensky.



He dodged when Martha Raddatz asked 10 days ago. — John Berman (@JohnBerman) October 2, 2019

The admission could make it more difficult for Pompeo to push back against House Committees that have subpoenaed him and several other State Department officials as part of their impeachment investigation. Because he participating in the call, Pompeo could be considered a "fact witness."

The Dems' impeachment inquiry is looking into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, particularly the perception that he had tried to withhold military aid to Ukraine as part of a quid pro quo. He asked Zelensky on the call about alleged corruption involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Dem-led House Committees are now focusing on the complaint filed by a CIA analyst whistleblower. A record of the call between the two presidents was also released by the administration. If the Democrats approve articles of impeachment, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would have "no choice" but to preside over a trial in the Senate.