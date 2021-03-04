Pompeo Considers 2024 Presidential Run On One Condition

Mike Pompeo won't rule out a 2024 run for president, but only if Donald Trump does not seek office, the former Secretary of State told Fox News' "Hannity."

"I care deeply about America," Pompeo told host Sean Hannity, adding "You and I have been part of the conservative movement for an awfully long time now. I aim to keep at it."

When Hannity said he'd take that as a "strong maybe" in regards to a 2024 run, Pompeo responded "That's perfect."

Pompeo said that under the Biden administration, the country has gone from "America First" to "blame America first," and expressed concern over how President Biden is being perceived by foreign leaders.

"World leaders and my counterparts all across the world are watching closely," he said, adding "Senior leadership all across the world, they watch every statement that is made, they watch every move. They see what their patterns are like, the kinds of behaviors they exhibit when times are tough and when the pressure is really on."

The former Secretary of State compared Biden's lack of press engagement to Trump's near-constant presence.

"President Trump would be out there. He talked to the media all the time, probably more than any modern president," he said. "He was out engaging with the media on a broad range of topics ... When a leader can’t do that, when they can’t take questions, when they can’t explain the policies they are engaged in, when they seem to be hiding behind -- whether that’s staff or just the fact that they don’t have time. Leaders watch that and they wonder.

"When the United States exhibits weakness. It creates real risk for our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines all across the world," Pompeo continued. "Weakness begets wars and strength determines whether an adversary is going to be deterred, and it also determines whether allies really want to toss in with us when the times get most difficult."

According to Pompeo, China represents "the most sustained threat to our fundamental way of life," and suggested that the Biden administration "take that threat most seriously."

"The American people deserve it and I know that they’re going to demand it."

Watch: