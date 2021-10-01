Pompeo: "No Apologies" For Alleged Plan To Kill Assange

Former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo has responded to a recent Yahoo News investigation detailing Trump Administration plans to kidnap or kill Wikileaks founder Julian Assange that he makes "no apologies" for whatever measure his agency planned to take to safeguard "sensitive information" - covered in the latest Ron Paul Liberty Report.

Pompeo in his first public response and comments on the bombshell Yahoo News investigation said:

"I make no apologies for the fact that we and the administration were working diligently to make sure we were able to protect this important sensitive information from whether it was cyber actors in Russia, or the Chinese military, or anyone who was trying to take this information away from us."

Pompeo had further said Yahoo News’ "sources didn’t know what we were doing" in attempting to disparage the main revelations in the story as inaccurate or false.

So far the government's responses to the report have been a variety of "no comment" - with former top Trump administration officials like Pompeo not giving much information either.

"Pompeo did not respond to multiple interview queries by Yahoo News, and a detailed request for comment, sent over a two-month period prior to the story’s publication."

But his "no apologies" statement was perhaps the closest he'll come to an admission that many of the details in the Yahoo report are indeed correct. He also called for leakers that provided key revelations in the report (a number of Trump-era intel officials divulged information) to be prosecuted.

Mike “We Lied, We Cheated, We Stole” Pompeo does not dispute overseeing the operation to spy on, terrorize and consider assassinating Assange and his associates. Instead, he calls for the prosecution of official sources that confirmed his role. https://t.co/C5ljqK8IVu — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) September 30, 2021

Further White House spokesperson Jen Psaki had also been asked about US intelligence attempts to kill or kidnap Julian Assange during the years-long period he was holed up at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. She simply referred questions to the DOJ and CIA, refusing to provide White House official comment in statements issued Tuesday.