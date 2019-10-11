Pompeo Trolls Value-$ignaling NBA Over China's Treatment Of Muslims

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims on Friday - comparing the country's dystopian reeducation camps to George Orwell's novel "1984."

Pompeo then took a jab at the NBA for suddenly clamping down on freedom of expression after China began pulling endorsements in the wake of Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey's support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

"The Chinese Communist Party is detaining and abusing more than one million Uyghur Muslims in internment camps in Xinjiang, the western region of China. The pages of George Orwell's 1984 are coming to life there. I wish the NBA would acknowledge that," said Pompeo.

Sec. Mike Pompeo: "The Chinese Communist party is detaining and abusing more than one million Uyghur Muslims in internment camps in Xinjiang, the western region of China. The pages of George Orwell's 1984 are coming to life there. I wish the NBA would acknowledge that." pic.twitter.com/lnFSAPTIzt — The Hill (@thehill) October 11, 2019

Morey tweeted, then quickly deleted the statement "FIGHT FOR FREEDOM STAND WITH HONG KONG," sparking the current controversy.

After Morey 'bent the knee,' NBA Commissioner Adam Silver apologized for offending Chinese fans, while Houston Rockets star James Harden bent the knee on film - stating "We apologize. You know, we love China. We love playing there."