Pope Francis Sent 'Bullets In Envelope' Death Threat As Financial Scandal Trial Underway

It's being widely reported that Italian police are investigating a threat made on Pope Francis' life after a mysterious envelope addressed to the pontiff was intercepted at a mail sorting facility near Milan.

"Law enforcement in Milan is investigating the source of an envelope containing three bullets addressed to the pope, Italian paramilitary police said Monday," the AP reports. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera described that they were 9-millimeter caliber bullets.

The Pope has had beefed up security over the years, including his own 'secret service' detail along with the traditional Swiss Guard.

The suspicious envelope was reportedly sent from France but left few other details in terms of the identity of the sender. It was found during overnight sorting.

The AP notes further:

The envelope was addressed by hand in pen to: "The Pope, Vatican City, St. Peter's Square, Rome," and contained three bullets presumed to be for a pistol and a message referring to financial operations at the Vatican.

The financial scandal-related message is interesting given that an unprecedented Vatican trial is still underway, likely to result in the downfall of a very senior cardinal. It's centered on shady London real estate purchases and mismanaged funds that were intended for charity.

To review, details of the trial include the following:

On July 27, a trial got under way in which 10 people, including a senior cardinal, have been indicted over allegations of mishandling of Vatican funds. The multi-million euro scandal revolves around the purchasing of a luxury property in London. According to Reuters, an indictment revealed as part of the process showed Pope Francis gave his personal approval for the trial against senior figures to commence.

The trial is considered the biggest in recent Vatican history...

A financial scandal involving an opaque, loss-making Vatican property deal paid for with charity funds goes to trial after a two-year probe that has implicated a once-powerful cardinal https://t.co/o9adm3g76H pic.twitter.com/xECvUhk1nM — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 27, 2021

Previously there was widespread speculation that the highly unusual February 2013 resignation of Pope Benedict - Francis' still living predecessor (unusual given that typically a Pope remains in the highest Roman Catholic office for life) - was due to his inability to clean up increasingly grave and public financial mismanagement and scandal at the Vatican Bank.

It's believed that among Pope Francis' most central mandates is to urgently clean up and resolve lingering financial crisis, while also the clergy molestation scandal and fallout is still ongoing.