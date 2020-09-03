Portland Police Make "Targeted Arrests" As Demonstrations Rage 

For the second night this week, demonstrators took the streets in Portland where some hurled "rocks and projectiles at police," according to Reuters.

Portland Police did not declare an unlawful assembly nor riot on Wednesday, unlike Monday night when protests flared up outside Mayor Ted Wheeler's Pearl District condo building in the downtown area, complete with fireworks and other loud, disruptive activities.

Portland Police said crowds gathered outside the North Precinct, located in the 400 block of Northeast Emerson Street. During the march, several support vehicles traveled with demonstrators.

NE Emerson St is closed between NE MLK Blvd & NE 6th Ave. Do not enter this area. Do not engage in criminal activity.

Failure to comply with this order may subject you to citation or arrest, and may subject you to the use of tear gas, crowd control agents, and or impact munitions — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 3, 2020

The group shut down Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in both directions.

Traffic around North Precinct is now under citizen control.



Police have announced an illegal assembly and have eyes on the roof.



The Portland Protest Bureau kids are not doing a great job leading these chants. pic.twitter.com/7YDQuKDs9l — The Editor 🏁🐍 (@MacSmiff) September 3, 2020

Police said some in the crowd started throwing rocks and projectiles at officers as "targeted arrests" were made. There were no official reports on how many were arrested. Reuters noted police officers "did not use any crowd control munitions or tear gas."

Portland Police Make Swift Arrest Outside North Precinct. pic.twitter.com/6OBZYdvGhk — Brandon Farley 📸 (@FarleyMedia) September 3, 2020

Unrest in the streets of Portland has been ongoing since late May following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. On numerous occasions, police have had to declare riots in Portland's downtown district as social unrest resulted in looting and building fires.

In a move to get the city under control, Mayor Wheeler 'denounced the violence' in a Facebook post this week after a man was shot and killed Saturday following supporters of President Trump clashing with protesters in the downtown areas.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community," Wheeler wrote Tuesday night. "But last night saw more senseless violence in Portland."

Trump has deployed federal forces, and Oregon has sent in state police to crack down on the unrest. The president signed a memo on Wednesday that ordered the federal government to begin the process of defunding New York City, Portland, Seattle, and Washington, cities where local officials allowed "lawless" protests and cut police budgets amid rising violent crime.

Democrats spent August referring to the string of rioting and looting as "peaceful protests," resulting in fed-up Americans to pledge even support for Trump as his polling numbers surged.

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden finally denounced the violence this week, Trump has accused Democrats of supporting protesters that threaten the lives of Americans.