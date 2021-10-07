President Biden Sees Lowest Approval Ratings Yet As Less Than Half Of Americans See Him As "Honest"

President Biden's latest poll numbers are some of his worst yet.

According to the latest Quinnipiac University poll, President Biden has just received his lowest approval rating on his job performance since his inauguration. The approval rating of just 38% is down from 42% during the previous poll three weeks ago.

As far as the partisan breakdown, a whopping 94% of Republicans disapprove of the job President Biden is doing, while 60% of independents disapprove. However, Democrats are still largely satisfied with Biden's job performance, with 80% approval.

Per the press release put out by QU, Biden received double-digit negative scores in all but one key issue when Americans were asked about his handling of:

The response to the coronavirus: 48 percent approve, while 50 percent disapprove

The economy: 39 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove

His job as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military: 37 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove;

Taxes: 37 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove

Foreign policy: 34 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove

Immigration issues: 25 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove

The situation at the Mexican border: 23 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove

And when it comes to character traits, fewer than half of respondents said they believed Biden was "honest".

Cares about average Americans: 49 percent say yes, while 48 percent say no, compared to 58 - 37 percent yes in April

Is honest: 44 percent say yes, while 50 percent say no, compared to 51 - 42 percent yes in April

Has good leadership skills: 41 percent say yes, while 56 percent say no, compared to 52 - 44 percent yes in April

Meanwhile, more than half of respondents (55%) said they believe the Biden Administration is not competent at running the government.

"Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration," said QU analyst Tim Malloy.

On the subject of Afghanistan, only 3 in 10 respondents said they think the US did "the right thing" by withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan, while 50% think the US should have withdrawn some, but not all, troops.

"Though the troops are gone, America's longest war still gnaws at the country. Weary of the seemingly endless conflict but wary of what was left behind, the majority of people still see boots on the ground as the firewall between a country in the grip of Western hating factions and the rest of the world,"

And he also received remarkably low marks on the economy, which was always a strong point for Biden's chief political rival, former President Trump.

Roughly one-quarter of Americans (28 percent) say they are either very satisfied (5 percent) or somewhat satisfied (23 percent) with the way things are going in the nation today. Close to three-quarters (72 percent) of Americans say they are either somewhat dissatisfied (24 percent) or very dissatisfied (48 percent) with the way things are going in the nation today. Those levels are largely unchanged from September.

Somehow, we suspect the Democrats' latest can-kick in Congress won't help