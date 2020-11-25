President Trump Pardons Michael Flynn

Just minutes before the market closed on the day before Thanksgiving (typically one of the slowest, lowest-volume days of the year) John Solomon reported that President Trump has pardoned Michael Flynn, the man who briefly served as his national security advisor before being taken down (and then charged and convicted of lying to investigators) in an effort that some have described as a deep state-backed setup.

Trump just confirmed the reports, published minutes ago by John Solomon and Just the News, in a tweet.

It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

Flynn was granted a full pardon by the president, who also commuted the sentence of former advisor Roger Stone back in July.

Already, Trump's partisan opponents - including House Intelligence Committee head Adam Schiff, a longtime Trump critic - are lashing out at the president over the decision.

"Well, it would send a message that at least as far as President Trump is concerned, if you lie on his behalf, if you cover up for him, he will reward you, he will protect you, but only if he thinks it’s in his interest."

"There are others that lied for him that he’s not going to extend that kind of service to," Schiff added. "But it just frankly reflects so ill on our democracy, on the United States. Imagine what people around the world think when we have a president who’s acting like an organized crime figure," Schiff added.

Jerry Nadler, the New York Democrat and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, also bashed Trump for the decision, which was hardly a surprise: Trump has been saying for months that a pardon for Flynn was likely.

House Judiciary Chair @RepJerryNadler : " President Trump dangled this pardon to encourage Flynn to backtrack on his pledge to cooperate with federal investigators—cooperation that might have exposed the President’s own wrongdoing. And it worked." — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) November 25, 2020

It's a safe bet that somebody - probably James Comey - will compare Trump to a mafia boss, especially since Flynn's pardon follows Trump's rant during a hearing in PA today where Trump egged on Rudy Giuliani and the others who are trying to overturn PA's presidential election result. A judge handed them a major court victory earlier.

Though Flynn pleaded guilty three years ago, his sentencing hadn't yet been handed down as his legal team worked to dismiss the case, something that has become a cause celebre among conservatives.

Flynn initially pleaded guilty to charges of lying to investigators that were related to his conversations with a Russian diplomat. He was the only White House official to be convicted as part of the Mueller probe.

The general was fired just weeks after being confirmed as Trump's first national security advisor after it came to light that he had lied about conversations Flynn had in December 2016 with the then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn reportedly urged Moscow not to escalate in response to sanctions imposed by the departing Obama administration over allegations that Russia interfered to try and hand Trump the election.

Responding to news of the pardon, Jonathan Turley (author of the essay hyperlinked above), said "The idea of Trump pardoning a former aide still sits badly with me. However, so does the conduct of his judge and the refusal to end this saga."

While Sidney Powell battles on in her legal effort to overturn election results in several states, some pointed out that Flynn's pardon is a 'win' for her.

NEWS: Sidney Powell tells me that President Trump informed her today he has pardoned Lt. Gen. Flynn. No confirmation yet from the White House or Trump administration. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 25, 2020

Though it wasn't the 'kraken' we had come to expect from Powell, for conservatives, it's a pleasant reminder that - for now at least - Trump is still president.