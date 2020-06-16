President Trump Signs Executive Order On Police Reform

In keeping with the Republican plan for tackling police reform, which involves a legislative component being handled by the Senate (an effort led by the only black senate Republican, SC's Tim Scott), President Trump signed an executive order limiting the use of chokeholds by police across the country and require the creation of a federal database of police misconduct, among other measures.

The EO is part of what could become a spate of several orders as negotiations continue and lawmakers in both parties try to hammer out a compromise plan as Republicans bet that shifting public opinion on police misconduct could create space for a compromise.

According to Axios, the EO is intended to "send a message" to Congress that the president is willing to work with them, as he encouraged lawmakers to pass a compromise plan.

Trump said he had spoken privately with the families of victims of police violence, including Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean, Antwon Rose II, Jemel Roberson, Atatiana Jefferson, Michael Dean, Darius Tarver, Cameron Lamb and Everett Palmer, Jr (though notably Floyd's family was not present).

"We have to find common ground. But I strongly oppose the radical and dangerous efforts to defend, dismantle and dissolve our police departments, especially now when we achieved the lowest recorded crime rates in recent history," Trump said.

Under the order, police departments that meet certain standards on use of force will be eligible for federal grants, senior administration officials explained Tuesday during a call with reporters. Chokeholds must be banned to earn the certification. The order also moves to create a national registry to track officers with multiple excessive force complaints lodged against them.

The order also includes new programs that would help law enforcement officials to better deal with mental illness, homelessness, and addiction.