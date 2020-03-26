President Trump Urges Governors To Rank Counties By Virus Risk In Bid To Re-Open America's Economy

President Trump said in a letter to governors today that governments should soon be ranking individual counties across the U.S. as "low, medium or high" risk for coronavirus outbreaks, in what is likely a beginning stage attempt to get the wheels of the American economy turning again.

His letter says:

“My administration is working to publish new guidelines for state and local policymakers to use in making decisions about maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other mitigation measures they have put in place.”

“This is what we envision: Our expanded testing capabilities will quickly enable us to publish criteria, developed in close coordination with the nation’s public health officials and scientists, to help classify counties with respect to continued risks posed by the virus,” it continues.

Here is Trump's full letter to America's Governors:

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases stated in an interview with NBA star Steph Curry on Thursday that some parts of the country may be able to back off the social distancing guidelines that are being stressed heavily in places like New York City.

“There are places in the country now where you want to look at carefully and say you know maybe you want to pull back a little bit on the restrictions so long as you don’t just say let it rip and say I don’t care what happens,” Fauci told Curry.

"You treat New York City a little different than you treat Nebraska,” he continued.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway assured the nation on Fox News Thursday that President Trump is "listening to his health professionals" and that his proposed date of Easter to get the country back on its feet is only "an example", according to Bloomberg.