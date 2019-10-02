"The Press Has Gone Crazy": Trump Mocks NYT Report That He Wanted 'Moat Stuffed With Alligators'

One of the more bizarre pieces of propaganda to bubble out of the MSM cauldron of late is a claim by the New York Times that President Trump has "often talked about fortifying a border wall with a water-filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators, and that he wanted the wall "electrified, with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh."

After publicly suggesting that soldiers shoot migrants if they threw rocks, the president backed off when his staff told him that was illegal. But later in a meeting, aides recalled, he suggested that they shoot migrants in the legs to slow them down. That’s not allowed either, they told him. -NYT

Responding to the report, President Trump tweeted on Wednesday: "Now the press is trying to sell the fact that I wanted a Moat stuffed with alligators and snakes, with an electrified fence and sharp spikes on top, at our Southern Border," adding "I may be tough on Border Security, but not that tough. The press has gone Crazy. Fake News!"

Now the press is trying to sell the fact that I wanted a Moat stuffed with alligators and snakes, with an electrified fence and sharp spikes on top, at our Southern Border. I may be tough on Border Security, but not that tough. The press has gone Crazy. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Surely reports like this won't render any legitimate criticism of the 45th POTUS moot.