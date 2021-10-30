Prince Andrew Accuses Virginia Giuffre Of Procuring 'Slutty Underage Girls' For Epstein

Alleged Royal pedophile Prince Andrew is looking to turn the tables on his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, who he says was involved in the "wilful recruitment and trafficking of young girls for sexual abuse," according to the Sunday Times, citing a late Friday court filing.

In a controversial attempt to prove his innocence, lawyers for the Duke of York have painted Virginia Giuffre as an alleged criminal who worked to procure underage “slutty girls” for Jeffrey Epstein, the paedophile billionaire. They also indicate that by making false allegations against the prince and using up court time, Giuffre is allowing real predators to get away with their crimes. -Sunday Times

The Prince's new legal strategy is quite the shift from claiming ignorance to his good friend Jeffrey Epstein's pedophile lifestyle, and risks "victim-blaming" by supporters of Giuffre - who has accused him in a civil lawsuit in New York of "rape in the first degree" and three instances of sexual assault when she was 17.

Giuffre, 38, claims the attacks took place in 2001 in London, New York, and on Pedo Island (Little St. James), owned by Epstein at the time. She seeks "punitive damages" that could end up being millions of pounds.

The late Friday filing by the 61-year-old royal includes a section titled "Giuffre's role in Epstein's criminal enterprise," and alleges that she was involved in procuring minors for Epstein - who was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking underage girls.

Andrew's filing quotes the sister of one of Giuffre's ex-boyfriends, who claims Giuffre (then Virginia Roberts) asked her for help to recruit minors.

"She [Giuffre] would say to me, ‘Do you know any girls who are kind of slutty?’" she claims.

"It is a striking feature of this case that while lurid allegations are made against Prince Andrew by Giuffre, the only party to this claim whose conduct has involved the wilful recruitment and trafficking of young girls for sexual abuse is Giuffre herself, including while she was an adult," the filing continues.

The prince’s US-based lawyer, Andrew Brettler, also points out that Giuffre has profited from her allegations involving Epstein over a number of years and is now set on gaining “another payday” at the prince’s expense. Brettler suggests that Giuffre’s modus operandi may allow genuine paedophiles to escape justice. -Sunday Times

"Giuffre’s pattern of filing a series of lawsuits against numerous high-profile individuals should no longer be tolerated, as it continues to irreparably harm many innocent people and diverts already limited judicial resources from the adjudication of meritorious claims asserted against those who have actually perpetrated sexual offences against minors," reads the filing.

Giuffre's lawyer hits back

In a Saturday statement, Giuffre's lawyer, Sigrid McCawley said "If Virginia Giuffre had stood silent in the face of outrageous statements like those Prince Andrew routinely churns out — his motion to dismiss the litigation being no exception — the decades-long sex-trafficking ring his friend Jeffrey Epstein operated and he participated in would have never been exposed.

"On the subject of money, let’s be clear: the only party to this litigation using money to his benefit is Prince Andrew."

McCawley also told Telegraph Magazine that Andrew's infamous interview with BBC's "Newsnight" in 2019 "was very helpful for us."

The prince argued at the time that Giuffre’s claims that she was forced to sleep with him at the Belgravia home of Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2001 could not be true because he had been collecting his daughter, Princess Beatrice, from a children’s party at a branch of Pizza Express in Woking. McCawley revealed that Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York, Andrew’s ex-wife, could be forced to give evidence about the alibi if Giuffre’s lawsuit goes to trial next year.

The Prince's legal team has argued that a private 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein protects him from liability.

On Wednesday, the a pre-trial hearing will take place before a New York judge in what is expected to be several months of litigation.