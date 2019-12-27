Prince Andrew Sends Dog Butt Holiday Cards, Shunned By Royal Family On Christmas Day

Authored by Emma Fiala via TheMindUnleashed.com,

Prince Andrew just can’t catch a break. Ever since the Duke of York was accused of raping an underage girl and attempted to explain why he remained friends with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during a disastrous television interview, things haven’t exactly been going his way.

Not only did Prince Andrew “step back from public duties for the foreseeable future“ just days before his mother, Queen Elizabeth, cancelled his 60th birthday party back in November, but the Duke skipped his daughter’s engagement party earlier this month and was just banned from the traditional Christmas church service this year as a result of his numerous shortcomings as a member of the royal family.

The disgraced royal was ordered to not attend the traditional Christmas morning service at a small church on the Sandringham estate along with the rest of his family. Instead he was ordered to attend an earlier service, at 9am.

Andrew was photographed walking en route to the service along with his brother, Prince Charles.

As it turns out, the pair’s mother—the 93-year-old queen—was also in attendance at the earlier service but avoided being photographed with Andrew, in what the Daily Beast calls “a graphic visual illustration of the ignominy into which he has been cast.”

Queen Elizabeth left the church after the early service, changed her clothes, and returned again to attend the 11am service with the remainder of the royal family.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the traditional Christmas Day service for the first time this year, perhaps occupying the pew space vacated by their uncle.

Only days ago it was revealed that the Duke of York—along with his ex-wife Sarah, the Duchess of York, and their two daughters, and one son-in-law— sent out bizarre holiday cards to their family and friends.

It is being speculated that the reason for sending out a photograph of the backside of one of their Norfolk terriers was simply an attempt at communicating that Prince Andrew—and likely the rest of the bunch—are quite ready to see the end of 2019.

The caption accompanying the strange photo reads: “Say Goodbye to 2019.”

Another image shows a wandering path near the queen’s Balmoral estate along with the caption: “We Look to the Road Ahead.”

A note inside the unexpected card reads: “We are united with gratitude for your support and kindness, Thank you.”

Normally one might say things can only get better from here, but it isn’t exactly normal to be BFFs with a convicted pedophile, or to be a member of a royal family for that matter—so it seems safe to say normal doesn’t exactly apply here.

Hopefully the “road ahead” includes justice for the many victims of Jeffrey Epstein along with convictions for his friends and associates who were complicit in his heinous crimes—which may very well include disgraced royal Prince Andrew.