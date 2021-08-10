Liberal Hypocrisy: Private Jets Clogged Martha's Vineyard Airport Ahead Of Obama's Maskless Party 

The blatant hypocrisy of the liberal elites who attended former President Obama's Martha's Vineyard "scaled-down" maskless birthday party over the weekend continues as many guests flew in on their private jets, clogging up a tiny regional airport.

Local newspaper Vineyard Gazette reports a "major jam-up of private jet traffic" was observed at Martha's Vineyard Airport over the weekend ahead of Obama's birthday bash.

Private Jets Jammed Airport for Presidential Birthday Party, Straining Resourceshttps://t.co/FixvQRykz7



Clearly all those celebs are terrified what CO emissions do to the environment — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 10, 2021

Airport manager Geoffrey Freeman said private jets packed the tiny airport and drained fuel supplies.

"Traffic was very increased, due to the party," Freeman said. "Thankfully it wasn't the fully-fledged party that it was originally planned as, because it would have put us way beyond our capacity, both for fuel and for parking spacing."

All those A-list celebs and liberals must have been terrified of the delta variant and what CO2 emissions do to the environment last weekend. This blatant hypocrisy is being recognized by everyday people who are sick and tired of being told to mask up and social distance while cutting down on their emissions by celebs and liberals as rules appear not to apply to them.

Home time! Guests including Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union and Erykah Badu are pictured leaving Obama's 60th as it's revealed many left EARLY because of traffic in Martha's Vineyard



Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, sitting in the back, took a shuttle to the airport pic.twitter.com/4UIm0KZaTq — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 9, 2021

More of this hypocrisy was out in the open when White House Climate Envoy John Kerry flew in on his family's private jet to Martha's Vineyard over the weekend. A picture snapped by a Washington Examiner reporter shows Kerry debarking from a private jet.

Obama B-Day Party: “Former senator & U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was spotted along with TV presenter & comedian Stephen Colbert. Both men have homes on the island... Kerry took a private jet to the island of Martha's Vineyard.”https://t.co/9d6aURbdbq pic.twitter.com/njzSz3eWKI — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the State Department denied Kerry flew to Obama's birthday bash via private jet despite the photo.

"Secretary Kerry lives on Martha's Vineyard, he did not travel there for a party. He took a ferry to Martha's Vineyard, he did not fly (commercial or private.)," said a State Department spokesperson in an email.

However, the website Flight Aware said Kerry's private jet landed Friday in Martha's Vineyard, coinciding with Obama's party.

Being Biden's Climate Czar, Kerry received flack on Twitter after the Washington Examiner reporter posted the picture:

"Joe Biden's Climate Czar John Kerry took a private jet to Barack Obama's birthday party," tweeted Rep. Lance Gooden, Texas Republican. "When will Greta Thunberg be calling him out?" "What a fraud," said Sen. Tom Cotton. "To John Kerry, global warming is an existential threat that means hundreds of thousands of Americans must lose their jobs. But it's not quite serious enough to put away his private jets."

It was a terrible weekend for liberal elites who have shown their true colors: a two-tier society where rules don't apply to them. This blatant hypocrisy is infuriating the everyday person.