Prosecution Of Top Officials "Unlikely" Outcome Of Durham 'Russiagate' Probe, Report

Authored by Douglass Braff via SaraACarter.com,

While Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe is generally focused on the FBI’s activities, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News the prosecution of high-ranking FBI officials, such as former Director James Comey, is “unlikely.”

In a report published Tuesday, Fox News reports that sources told the publication that the investigation is ongoing and that Durham last year concluded the part of his investigation looking into the CIA and he is now examining the FBI’s activities.

Additionally, another source told the news outlet that the special counsel had been pursuing “new and credible leads” through the end of the Trump administration, however, Fox News noted that it is unclear at this point what those lines of inquiry entail.

Moreover, a spokesperson for Durham told the outlet that they had “no comment from Mr. Durham.”

Durham’s probe is looking into the origins of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as well as now-debunked collusion between Russian officials and the Trump campaign. Former President Donald Trump and conservatives have called Mueller’s yearlong probe a “witch hunt” and accused it of being motivated by anti-Trump animus.

Mueller’s investigation yielded no evidence that collusion occurred between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election.

Tuesday’s report comes after the first and only criminal sentencing stemming from Durham’s investigation was issued last week.

Last Friday, Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer, was sentenced to one year of probation and 400 hours of community service for altering an email during the Mueller’s investigation that was used as grounds for the surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Previously, Comey has said that investigators have yet to reach out to him.

“I have had no contact with him and haven’t talked to him,” the former FBI director told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” back in August. “I can’t imagine that I’m a target.”

Last summer, Durham’s team also questioned former CIA Director John Brennan for about eight hours at the CIA headquarters. Brennan later said through a spokesman he was assured he was “not a target,” according to Fox News.

Back in December, Brennan told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace that he had no issue with Durham’s investigation extending into 2021 and also divulged briefly about the eight-hour session.

“I think that is fine, I have no problems with it,” the former CIA director said, adding that Durham’s team already talked with him for eight hours. “I do believe that John Durham is going to carry out his responsibilities ably and hopefully not with any political influence.”