Protest Against Mandatory Vaxxing Turns Violent In Greece, 47 Detained

On Sunday, protesters in Athens clashed with police against mandatory vaccination measures that go into effect on Sept. 1.

Police estimate about 8,000 people attended the rally in Syntagma Square, the central square of Athens, chanting anti-vaxx slogans and demanding government officials reverse mandatory vaccinations for all health workers that begins Wednesday.

At least 47 were detained in yesterday's demonstrations, police said in a statement Sunday evening, reported by local media Iefimerida.

Police said unruly protesters "threw objects" at police, and riot control response teams had to use tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Here's a stunning view of the demonstration.

First night in Athens. Dinner on the balcony with a view — of both the Parthenon and a wild demonstration. This is my first experience with tear gas. I can confirm it burns bad. pic.twitter.com/2Wn0l5Iwsj — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) August 29, 2021

Police disperse the crowd with water cannons.

Protesters throwing objects at police.

ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑ ΠΡΙΝ ΛΙΓΟ 29.8.2021



Ένας σωστός "φιλήσυχος" αντιεμβολιαστής κουβαλά την ελληνική σημαία στον ώμο,ΤΗΝ ΠΡΟΣΒΑΛΕΙ. Τον σταυρό στο ένα χέρι, τον ΒΕΒΗΛΩΝΕΙ. Και ενα καπνογόνο,πυρσό ή μολότοφ στο άλλο χέρι. Που να του ΚΟΠΕΙ απ΄τη ρίζα. pic.twitter.com/BdXfjhrIlR — Nikos Michael (@NikosMichael6) August 29, 2021

According to AFP, the demonstrators held signs that read: "We are not against vaccines, but against fascism."

For several weeks, Greeks have been angered and taken to the streets to protest mandatory vaccinations, vaccine passports, and other virus-related measures.

Event the largest industry union, Panhellenic Federation of Employees in Public Hospitals, released a statement earlier this month, indicating it was against mandatory vaccinations for hospital workers.

The rise in government control over the lives of people under the guise of COVID is absolutely terrifying and continues to spread worldwide. Businesses and the government are forcing mandatory vaccinations and health passports, creating a multi-tier society of those who are vaxxed and unvaxxed.

Meanwhile, businesses and the government are entirely ignoring natural immunity, which could be up to 13x more effective than vaccines.