"A Protester Shot My Sister": Teenager Records Gut Wrenching Message After Deadly Riot

A distraught teenager took to Facebook Live just two hours after her sister was murdered at a George Floyd protest.

"I hope y'all know what the fuck y'all did," said 19-year-old Jasmine Kelley following the death of 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelley at a Davenport protest on Sunday.

Italia Marie Kelley

"My sister is gone because one of you, a protester, shot my sister. A protester, not the police!" she said through tears, adding "I lost my sister because of you. You! You are so mad at the police that you are hurting everyone else. You’re so mad at the police, you guys killed my sister." (via the New York Post)

“By you’re f—ing ignorance I gotta bury my sister. I gotta bury my sister because y’all brought guns. It wasn’t a rubber bullet, it was a f—ing gun.” Kelly blamed the “ignorance of every single one of y’all that decided to shoot into a f—ing crowd” for the bullet that “just happened to hit my sister.” Kelly vowed to “find out who the f–k did it,” saying it will be “the last thing you’ll ever remember.” “Now I gotta bury the only person I had in my life, the person that took care of me, the person who took beatings for me so I didn’t have to, the person who was there for everything,” she sobbed. -New York Post

This woman lost her sister to these “protesters”. Italia Marie Kelly, was a peaceful protester, protesting in Davenport, IA. Her life was taken by rioters. Hear Jasmine Kelly’s crying over her lost and know, this is what you (the rioters) did. pic.twitter.com/AxYtc4JyTM — AgentSeals (@John_Seals) June 2, 2020

According to Davenport police chief Paul Sikorski, the fatal shooting of Kelley and another individual are under investigation.