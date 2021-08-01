'Purge-Like Siren' Blares Near US Census Building, Keeps Residents Up At Night

"It sounds kind of like a combination of a tornado siren and a spaceship taking off, like the siren from the 'Purge' movies," Suitland, Maryland, resident Scott Bovarnick told NBC4 Washington.

An unidentified siren keeps Suitland residents up "all night - every night" and makes it extremely difficult to sleep. They want the noise to stop, but no one can tell them the origin of the siren.

"We have a lot of young families in the neighborhood, a lot of children, and I know it's probably keeping them up," Bovarnick said. "A lot of my neighbors are having trouble sleeping, and it's disturbing."

Residents speculate the siren could be coming from the gated Suitland Federal Center, home to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"I just want to know what it is, and can they turn it off because people are trying to sleep," resident Marcus Brent said.

NBC4 reached out to the Census Bureau and the other federal agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, about the mysterious siren. None of the agencies have yet to respond to the local news station.