Quantifying The UK's Contribution To The EU

The cost of EU membership has naturally been of particular focus in the UK over the last few years.

While claims of large sums being freed up for the NHS were shown to be false, Statista's Martin Armstrong notes that there is still a directly measurable net cost. As new figures from the Office for National Statistics show, the UK's gross contribution in 2018 was £20 billion.

That is before a £4.5 billion rebate is calculated in though, and as this infographic shows, the same amount is channelled back into the country via EU funded public sector credits - examples of which are the £2.2 billion Agricultural Guarantee Fund and the £0.7 billion European Regional Development Fund.

The net contribution then, is £11 billion.