"Questions Should Be Asked": Twitter Gives Taliban A Platform While Banning American Dissidents

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Questions continue to swirl over why some social media platforms like Twitter are giving the Taliban, a terrorist organization under U.S. law, a public platform having permanently banned American dissidents and the President of the United States himself.

After Facebook and YouTube moved to ban any accounts associated with the Taliban following their takeover of Afghanistan, Twitter faced scrutiny as to why it hadn’t followed suit.

When a Taliban representative was asked for a response on the ban, he chided Facebook for tacitly supporting free speech while silencing those who express the wrong opinions.

“This question should be asked to those people who are claiming promoters of freedom of speech, who do not allow publication of all information. I can ask the Facebook company. This question should be asked to them,” said the Taliban spokesman.

However, Twitter has yet to suspend any major Taliban accounts, having previously banned the sitting President of the United States, Donald Trump, back in January.

Whether you agree with deplatforming or not, there’s clearly some big holes in the company’s policy. — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 17, 2021

“A spokesman for the radical Islamist group that has seized control of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, has been using the platform to give updates about the group’s advance,” reports Fox News.

“Mujahid’s account is not verified but has nearly 280,000 followers and is regularly cited by major news outlets.”

Twitter has indicated that prominent Taliban members will be free to continue to use the platform so long as they “obey the rules.”

The Babylon Bee joked that Trump had secretly sneaked back on Twitter by identifying as a Taliban spokesperson.

Trump Sneaks Back On Twitter By Disguising Self As Taliban Spokesperson https://t.co/L3suXAJRmZ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 17, 2021

While Islamic terrorist organizations are given free reign to amplify their propaganda by Twitter, American dissidents like Alex Jones, Roger Stone and countless others were banned years ago.

“Joe Rogan interviews all-American Alex Jones and the corporate media demands he be banned for “giving a platform to extremists,” commented Mike Cernovich.

“These same corporate media employees are giving a platform to the Taliban, and uncritically sharing their propaganda.”

Joe Rogan interviews all-American Alex Jones and the corporate media demands he be banned for “giving a platform to extremists.”



These same corporate media employees are giving a platform to the Taliban, and uncritically sharing their propaganda. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 18, 2021

[ZH: Of course, The Washington Post instantly publishes a shockingly TDS-driven post to defend Twitter...

Why Trump’s banned and the Taliban aren’t: they play by the rules. https://t.co/5y5no9ZnmN — mark seibel (@markseibel) August 18, 2021

But one look at the ratio suggests perhaps even the American public is not ready to deal with this level of cognitive dissonance.]

