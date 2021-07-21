Rand Paul Asks DoJ To Investigate Fauci For Lying To Congress

During an otherwise routine hearing before the Senate, Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci clashed once again over whether President Biden's top COVID advisor had lied to Congress when he insisted back in May that the NIH hadn't finance gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (Dr. Fauci also furiously pushed back on the assertion that COVID-19 may have leaked from the lab, before suddenly changing his tune).

A clearly frazzled Dr. Fauci hurled insults at Sen. Rand Paul (a medical doctor) - "you don't know what you're talking about", he shouted. However, after the dust settled, several reporters, including a reporter for the Washington Post, stepped up to point out that Dr. Fauci was, in fact, wrong. As we reported as far back as March, the NIH - which Dr. Fauci has been in charge of for decades - helped finance 'gain-of-function' research involving bat coronaviruses (research overseen by Dr. Shi 'Batwoman' Zhengli) via a third-party: EcoHealth Alliance.

Hey guys, @RandPaul was right and Fauci was wrong. The NIH was funding gain of function research in Wuhan but NIH pretended it didn't meet their "gain of function" definition to avoid their own oversight mechanism. SorryNotSorry if that doesn't fit your favorite narrative. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) July 20, 2021

This organization took grant money from the NIH and funneled to the WIV. And the leader of this organization? Dr. Peter Daszak, the same man tasked with investigating the origins of the virus by the WHO.

As Dr. Fauci's attempts to mask his potential culpability in encouraging research that may or may not have contributed to the outbreak that led to the pandemic, Sen. Rand Paul took to Fox News a couple of times last night. And during a prime-time interview with Sean Hannity, he announced that he planned to write a letter to the DoJ and ask that Dr. Fauci be investigated for lying to Congress.

"Is it your belief Senator that he lied to Congress and broke the law?" Hannity asks. "Yes," Sen. Paul responds. "And I will be sending a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral."

Rand Paul says he will be sending a criminal referral letter to the DOJ about Fauci pic.twitter.com/B17FZCAVoW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 21, 2021

During the interview, Paul explains that he has found multiple doctors and scientists to confirm that the research the NIH helped to finance at the WIV was, in fact, gain of function research - which was made illegal for the NIH to finance by the Obama Administration. What's clear is that Dr. Fauci, who led the agency and has been a vocal proponent of gain of function research, as the Australian first reported back in May.

"The NIH funded the lab...but once the public figures out that they were doing very, very dangerous research there...once everybody puts this together, he realizes where the blame is going to attach. He has at least tangential responsibility...if this came from the lab he was funding, my God just imagine the moral culpability the man has."

Paul also cited Dr. Fauci's obvious conflict of interest when it comes to the origins of COVID, and that "he doesn't really have the judgment to be in the position he's in."

Finally, the senator revealed that he has received "at least five death threats" related to his campaign to expose Dr. Fauci's conflict of interest.

During a different interview on Fox a few hours earlier, Sen. Paul explained how scientists had repeatedly confirmed that the research being done by Dr. Zhengli in Wuhan absolutely constituted gain of function research. "When you talk to other scientists, they're saying it's the epitomy of 'gain-of-function' research. Despite Dr. Fauci's refusal to acknowledge this, it's clear he has a significant "conflict of interest."

Given the impact that Sen. Paul's comments have made, and the fact that mainstream reporters are starting to acknowledge that he has been, in fact, correct all along, we can't help but wonder: is Dr. Fauci's tenure as America's unofficial COVID czar finally coming to an end? How much longer until he becomes a political liability for the Democrats - at which point he will almost certainly be fired, or forced to resign, as Biden & Co. claim that the "inherited" the doctor from President Trump.