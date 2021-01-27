Rand Paul: Dems Are "Angry, Unhinged, Deranged By Their Hatred" Of Trump

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul argued against the impeachment of Donald Trump Tuesday, urging that “Democrats are about to drag our great country down into the gutter of rancor and vitriol the likes of which has never been seen in our nation’s history.”

Paul proclaimed that Democrats are “angry, unhinged partisans, deranged by their hatred of the former president.”

“Shame on those who seek blame and revenge, and who choose to pervert a constitutional process while doing so,” Paul said on the Senate floor, adding “I want this body on record — every last person here.” “It’s almost as if they have no ability to exist except in opposition to Donald Trump” Paul declared, explaining that they are more guilty of ‘incitement’ than Trump could be.

Watch:

“No Democrat will honestly ask whether Bernie Sanders incited the shooter that nearly killed Steve Scalise,” Paul said, adding “No Democrat will ask whether Maxine Waters incited violence when she literally told her supporters to confront Trump officials in public.”

Paul further stated that while he voted against challenging the electoral college certification of the election, it is beyond the pale to attempt to cancel lawmakers who did.

“I disagreed. I don’t think Congress should overturn the Electoral College but impeaching or censoring, or expelling a member of Congress you disagree with? Is the truth so narrow that only you know the truth?” the Senator noted, in a reference to voter fraud.

Paul’s speech was part of an effort by the Senator to force a vote on the constitutionality of the impeachment trial.

When all was said and done, 45 Republicans voted with Paul, against the impeachment trial.

This means that 5 Republicans in the Senate side with Democrats on the impeachment. Those Senators are Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Say their names.

Senator Paul noted that given that at least 17 Republicans would have to vote with Democrats, the vote “shows that impeachment is dead on arrival.”

“If you voted that it was unconstitutional then how in the world would you ever hope to convict somebody for this?” Paul asked, adding ,”45 of us, almost the entire caucus, 95% of the caucus, voted that the whole proceeding was unconstitutional.”

“This is a big victory for us. Democrats can beat this partisan horse as long as they want — this vote indicates it’s over, the trial is all over,” Paul declared.