Rand Paul Pushing For Investigation Into NSA Spying On Tucker Carlson

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul is seeking an investigation into claims that the NSA has been monitoring Tucker Carlson’s private communications and leaking details to left-wing journalists.

Axios reports that Paul sent a letter to the head of the NSA, Gen. Paul Nakasone asking for an explanation, “casting doubt on the NSA’s public denial of spying on Carlson and defending the Fox News host as a journalist who should be protected by the First Amendment.”

The report further notes that Paul, who is on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, wrote that a “long train of abuses” by the spy agency means a tweet denying Carlson’s charges isn’t enough.

The NSA claimed (again) that it only eavesdrops on foreign adversaries, tweeting “Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”

Meanwhile, Carlson has hit back at everyone’s favourite zero ratings CNN clown Brian Stelter, after the latter claimed that Carlson was pissed off at Fox News for not backing him up on the matter.

Carlson told Stelter he wasn’t mad at anyone at Fox, instead telling Stelter “I’m mad at you for lying relentlessly. What a loathsome person you are. Please print that.”

Tucker has nightly show + long form interview show. lol at him complaining, totally fake. Fox would give him staff for 5 shows if he wanted. Brian Stelter can barely do one show a week, has no clue what hard work is. Stelter even had to steal my movie title Hoaxed for his “book.” https://t.co/fWwHzC9p4H — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 12, 2021

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.