Rand Paul Vows To Resist Biden's "Forever" Lockdowns

Senator Rand Paul has promised to do everything within his power to resist and prevent lockdowns under a Biden administration, warning that if he does secure the Presidency Joe Biden will be happy for Americans to where masks permanently.

“I’m going to do everything I can to try to prevent Biden from locking us up and locking us down and forcing us to wear masks forever. We can’t go on like this forever,” Paul urged during an interview with WABC’s The CATS Roundtable with John Catsimatidis.

John Catsimatidis · Senator Rand Paul 11-15-20

“Today, Biden’s talking more about a lockdown,” Paul noted, adding “This is absolutely why he’s going to be a terrible president if we get him.”

“He’s going to ruin the country. Lockdowns don’t work. And in fact, all of the evidence on mandatory masks show that they don’t work either,” the Senator emphasised.

“There’s about 10 different countries or venues, maybe 20, that instituted mandatory masks, and every one of them to a T, the infection rate or the COVID rate went up after the mask mandate,” Paul asserted.

“Now, this is just showing that … all these mitigation strategies — washing our hands, staying six feet apart — they really don’t work, frankly,” Paul added.

“And the virus, as the Wall Street Journal put it, is insidious. It does what it’s going to do. The only thing that’s going to stop it is either enough immunity among individuals in the community or a vaccine,” the Senator further stated.

As has been repeatedly noted, there is no scientific evidence that lockdowns bring down the number of cases or deaths from the virus. Indeed, the World Health Organisation has urged countries not to rely on such measures.

Unfortunately this has also provided the likes of Biden “special coronavirus transition advisory team” member Dr. Michael Osterholm with an excuse to argue that even stricter lockdowns must be enforced with an iron fist.

Joe Biden has repeatedly signalled that he will gladly do just that: