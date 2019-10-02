Rashida Tlaib: Only Black Analysts Should Be Hired For Facial Recognition Programs

Via SaraACarter.com,

“Analysts need to be African-Americans, not people that are not,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib said. “It’s true, I think non-African-Americans think African-Americans all look the same!”

She said she has witnessed people confuse Reps. John Lewis, D-Ga., and Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who both are black and bald.

Detroit’s chief of police, Chief James Craig, gave Tlaib a tour of the Real Time Crime Center, where the department uses facial recognition technology to find suspects.

Craig, who is black, did not go for Tlaib’s suggestion.

“I trust people who are trained, regardless of race, regardless of gender,” he responded.

This came after Tlaib claimed that “the error rate among African-Americans, especially women,” was 60 percent.

“I understand the technology real well,” Craig said. He showed Tlaib how his analysts examine the software’s results before making determinations. “See if you can get some of our money back until they fix it,” Tlaib said, to which Craig simply replied, “No.”

The Detroit Police Department extended the invitation to Tlaib in August, after she described facial recognition technology as “bulls—.”

@RashidaTlaib Before you criticize the software, come to our Real Time Crime Center to see how we @detroitpolice responsibly use it in efforts to identify criminals involved in violent crimes. Let’s set a date. https://t.co/aR7DOjQe2a — Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) August 20, 2019

Click here to read this in full...