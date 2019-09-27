Rashida Tlaib Pushes "Impeach The Mother*****r" T-Shirts

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 16:45

Referring to a controversial comments she exclaimed on her first day in office, Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib is cashing in on Speaker Pelosi's decision to begin an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The outspoken muslim congresswoman has launched her own t-shirt line with her infamous emblazoned across the chest - "Impeach The MF."

"Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable," Tlaib, who represents Michigan's 13th Congressional District, asked on Twitter.

Stay classy, Michigan!

