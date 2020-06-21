Read Here: John Bolton's Full White House Exposé Leaked Online

Following the judge's comments yesterday, he was unlikely to see much profit from the book, but now that the PDF of John Bolton's controversial tell-all book "The Room Where It Happened" has been leaked online, the neocon-warhawk may not see a penny..

Oh no!! The pdf of Bolton’s book got leaked and people can download it and read it on the phones or iPads! That would mean he doesn’t get a royalty!! Oh no! The Room Where It Happened - John Bolton.pdf - Google Drive https://t.co/K7XgcQ63qT — Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) June 21, 2020

Interestingly, in his tweet yesterday, President Trump mentioned the "leak":

"BIG COURT WIN against Bolton. Obviously, with the book already given out and leaked to many people and the media, nothing the highly respected Judge could have done about stopping it..."

Enjoy.

As Ben Garrison recent noted, in an interview Bolton stated that it was OK for the government agencies to lie to the American people if national security is at stake. And it always seems to be at stake for dominant men who want secrecy and power. Bolton is a dangerous liar and his anti-Trump screed cannot be trusted.

It’s time to slam the book shut on Bolton.