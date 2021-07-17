Remember Those Texas Democrats Who Fled To DC On A Maskless Plane? Three Have COVID

Authored by Steve Straub via The Federalist Papers,

According to a new report several Texas Democrats who fled the state in a private jet, without masks, to avoid having to vote on the state’s election integrity bill have tested positive for Covid-19.

Via Fox News:

“Several of the Texas Democrats who fled the state capital to avoid voting on an election integrity bill have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Three of the 60 Texas House Democrats tested positive for the virus while staying in Washington, D.C., according to Texas House Democratic Caucus leadership.

One of the members found out about their positive test late on Friday evening but did not have symptoms, officials say. All House members were notified of the positive tests and were all tested themselves immediately.

The caucus says that the two other members found out about their positive test on Saturday.

The members who tested positive will be forced to isolate themselves for 10 days.”