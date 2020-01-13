Reports Of Active Shooter Near Virginia School

In what appears to be the latest shooting incident to rock the state of Virginia in recent months, police are reportedly responding to reports of an active shooter near a school in Henrico County, near Richmond.

The area isn't far from Virginia Beach, which was rocked by a shooting back in June.

Henrico Police tweeted news about the shooting and advised townspeople to stay away.

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of active shooter near the area of 7800 Block WOODMAN RD. Avoid area. Call 911 (text if you can’t) in case of emergency. Updates forthcoming. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 13, 2020

Henrico police received a call via text to 9-1-1 of an active shooter along the 7800 block Woodman Road. Henrico police are on scene and there are NO reported injuries. Henrico police continued to clear the school to ensure everyone’s safety. Media staging Our Lady of Lourdes — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 13, 2020

There are no reported injuries, and police are still working to clear the school.