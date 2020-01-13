Reports Of Active Shooter Near Virginia School

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 12:50

In what appears to be the latest shooting incident to rock the state of Virginia in recent months, police are reportedly responding to reports of an active shooter near a school in Henrico County, near Richmond.

The area isn't far from Virginia Beach, which was rocked by a shooting back in June.

Henrico Police tweeted news about the shooting and advised townspeople to stay away.

There are no reported injuries, and police are still working to clear the school.