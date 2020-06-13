Republic Of CHAZ Begins Reparations; White Participants Pressured To Give Blacks $10 Each

Seattle's so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) has begun reparations, as white members of the fledgling sovereignty were asked on Friday night to give at least one black person $10 before leaving the area.
"I want you to find, by the time you leave this autonomous zone, I want you to give ten dollars to one African American person from this autonomous zone. And if you find that's difficult - if you find it's hard for you to give ten dollars to people of color, to black people expecially [sic], you have to think really critically about - in the future, are you going to actually give up power and land and capital when you have it?
If you have a hard time giving up ten dollars, you have to think about: are you really down with this struggle? Are you really down with the movement? Because if that is a challenge for you, I'm not sure if you're in the right place.
So find an African American person. White people, I see you. I see every one of you, and I remember your faces. You find that African American person and you give them ten dollars. Cash up, venmo, ten dollars in your pocket. That's my challenge to you. Do it."
I wonder how many just sent a text: “Hey mom & dad, can I borrow $10?”— Diane Murray (@DianeRMurray) June 13, 2020
In short, cough up or GTFO.
Meanwhile, CHAZ's efforts at gardening appear to be ill-fated. Perhaps they will cross their fortified borders into the United States to resupply at the local Whole Foods.
HAHAHAHAHA this is the antifa "garden."— Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) June 13, 2020
This almost makes me want to believe in god because truly seeing something this absolutely insane, this totally degraded and dumb, has to be a miracle. pic.twitter.com/Hp7WNqCsFV
And the Antifa Republic's tolerance for religion is somewhat lacking:
Antifa swarms a street preacher in Seattle Autonomous Zone pic.twitter.com/7gc0AuPTyf— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 13, 2020
The confrontation continued in the CHAZ/CHOP as the “Christ Zone” guy accused someone of stealing his phone. A person came up and said, “Mental health, we got this.” To which another person said, “No, you don’t ‘got this!’”— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2020
It was eventually resolved. pic.twitter.com/gDwngQdZz7
Antifastan update:— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 13, 2020
‘You seem like Nazi scum’
‘I’m Jewish’ pic.twitter.com/CDxTu2Drhy