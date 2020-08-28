Republican Convention Staffers, Attendees Test Positive For COVID-19

It's Tulsa all over again.

Less than a day after President Trump accepted the GOP nomination with one of the longest convention speeches in modern memory, North Carolina state officials are telling the press that at least two attendees and two staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mecklenburg County officials shared the news in a tweet.

2 attendees & 2 event support people tested positive for COVID-19 at the Republican National Convention. All were immediately isolated.



And in a longer statement, the county said "approximately 792 Covid-19 tests were conducted among individuals attending or providing support to the Republican National Convention (RNC) Meeting in the City of Charlotte." Of those, four came back positive.

"These individuals were immediately issued isolation instructions and any known close contacts were notified and issued quarantine instructions by Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH)," the statement says. "Additional details about the RNC Meeting will be included in the official After Action Report, unless there is a recognized threat to the public's health."

CNN just shared a statement from the RNC in response to the news.

"The RNC had diligent safety protocols in place, including testing all attendees before arriving in Charlotte, and again upon arrival. Out of roughly 1,000 tests administered, two RNC attendees, despite having negative tests prior to travel, and two Charlotte locals who planned to serve as event support staff tested positive upon arrival. All were sent home," RNC Communications Director Michael Ahrens said.

Unlike the Democrats, which replaced their Milwaukee convention with an almost entirely virtual series of nightly prime-time programming, the Republicans held a scaled down version of the convention in Charlotte. Complaints from city and state officials nearly resulted in the convention being moved to Jacksonville.

The MSM will likely run wild with reports of the infections, just like they did with news of the Trump campaign staffers sickened in Tulsa, as they've already been complaining about the lack of social distancing and mask wearing during President Trump's speech last night. Jim Acosta at CNN has already declared it a "potential super spreading event".

On the lack of social distancing or face masks at Trump's #RNC2020 acceptance speech in the middle of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a senior White House official tells @Acosta: "Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually."

It's just one more story that CNN and Democrats will latch on to, while Republicans ignore it completely.