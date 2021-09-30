David Hogg's Anti-Gun Campaign 'Fades Into Darkness' As Millennials Embrace Second Amendment

Op-Ed via The Machine Gun Nest (TMGN).

I don't have Twitter. If I did have Twitter, I'd only be following Bitcoin and meme stocks. I feel sorry for those constantly exposed to the political opinions of 14-year-old children amplified by their usefulness to "the narrative."

The Argentinian Philosopher Carlos Bernardo González Pecotche surmised that the world is in turmoil because people don't know where their thoughts originate. The opinions of others enter their heads, and those people feel like the thoughts are their own. Not realizing that they've been programmed.

David Hogg is one of those people on Twitter who I'm glad is slowly fading into irrelevancy. He's a professional anti-gun activist (with armed bodyguards, of course.) He's one of the founding members of the March for Our Lives organization, a non-profit almost entirely propped up by donations from the top 1% of the country and billionaires like Michael Bloomberg.

Recently, Hogg has been on a tweetstorm, and it's caught headlines in the firearms media world. Here's what he had to say:

Ask yourselves in the history books we will write about you how do you want to be remembered?



Weak and corrupt people that worked to protect people like the 19 year old that killed my classmates and teachers OR as people that protect our kids and teachers right to not be shot? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 24, 2021

You can practically see the mental pat on the back that he's giving himself while writing the tweet. But immaturity isn't necessarily the point here. Although Hogg himself is insufferable, this is also how he makes his living. Saying ridiculous things on the internet as bait for others to react keeps him from fading into irrelevancy.

I want to take a second to address David Hogg and respond to this tweet. I'm assuming that he thinks that he's speaking for young people in general, or maybe young liberals. Either way, I believe that he's first wrong (read: "The Trend Has Flipped: Millennials Are Actually Buying Guns") to assume he's in the majority and second, naive to think that people don't have differing political views from himself—especially young people.

I'm 28 years old. I grew up with Liberal baby-boomer parents and am a product of the early 2000s. I had school shooter drills in high school, bomb threats, and more. I am staunchly pro-gun. Many more people my age are as well. Interestingly, younger people are increasingly opposed to gun control, with the percentage of people under 30 that support stricter gun laws dropping from 65% to 45% since 2018.

Gun owners are incredibly diverse. Young and old, people of all cultures, races, and political opinions own firearms. I'm not sure if there's anything that supersedes cultural and political divides, like the right to own a gun.

And if the recent surge in gun buying (read: here & here) has shown us anything, when the chips are down, and it's time to take self-defense seriously- people who were once opposed to guns buy guns. We experienced a ton of that firsthand here at TMGN. Nationwide more than 9 million people became first-time gun owners in 2020 and 2021, which continues to rise.

Now, you probably already know this but March for Our Lives is not a grassroots organization. Major million-dollar donations almost entirely fund it. Only 0.5% of their entire revenue is from donations totaling less than $5,000. Some real journalists looked at the group's 990 tax form showing that out of the $18.6M that March for Our Lives collected in donations during 2018, $17.8M came from about 74 people donating between $5000.00 and $3,504,717.00.

So, David Hogg would like us to believe that there's some army of young progressive anti-gun voters out there looking to wipe away these evil old boomers (who are some of the most prominent supporters of gun control, ironically). Yet, his entire organization is mainly supported by 78 wealthy donors. (If you dive into the data, 36 donors made donations between $100,000 and $3.5M, so maybe it's just 36 people who support Hogg).

Here's the thing, since the Heller decision in 2008, gun rights have been rapidly expanding. The landscape isn't what it was in the 1990s. AR15s are no longer weird, quirky firearms that a few hobbyists own; they're recognized as modern-day muskets. The right to carry a concealed firearm has been significantly expanded since the 1980s, and every day more and more young people get into the sport of shooting and exercise their 2nd Amendment right. David Hogg should come to try firearms for himself; he might just change his mind.

The recent gun-buying craze sparked by the pandemic and social unrest has begun to truly express younger Americans and minorities and women's Second Amendment rights like never before. These new gun owners are also across all political spectrums and suggest Hogg's movement is fading into the darkness.

* * *

One thing that David Hogg and liberal media don't want you to see is the massive surge in Second Amendment sanctuaries at the state, county, and local levels.