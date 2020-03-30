Retailers Prepare For Civil Unrest; Boarded-Up Stores Seen From SoHo To Beverly Hills

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 18:25

High-end stores across the country have been boarding up their stores in anticipation of civil unrest due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

In Beverly Hills, the Pottery Barn and West Elm stores near Rodeo Drive were spotted with boards across the windows according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, stores in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Paris, Vancouver and elsewhere were similarly boarded up.

Thanks, China. 