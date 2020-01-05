Ricky Gervais Slams "Woke" Virtue-Signaling, Drops "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" Joke At Golden Globes

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

British comedian Ricky Gervais is dropping red pills at the Golden Globes, joking about “Epstein didn’t kill himself” while telling ‘woke’ virtue signaling celebrities to stop talking about politics.

“Spoiler alert, season 2 is on the way, so in the end he obviously didn’t kill himself – just like Jeffrey Epstein,” said Gervais, before adding, “Shut up, I know he’s your friend but I don’t care, you had to make your own way here in your own plane didn’t you?”

Ricky Gervais jokes about "Epstein didn't kill himself" during #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/QFiCbsHIU2 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 6, 2020

In another quip, Gervais slammed actors for calling themselves “woke” while taking money from Apple, Amazon and Disney, who use slave labor.

“If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent,” joked Gervais.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and fuck off,” he added.

Will Gervais be invited back again after this? Unlikely.

* * *

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me. Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.