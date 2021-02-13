Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Responds To Being Kicked Off Instagram

Authored by Adam Dick via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,

Earlier, I wrote about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the founder and chairman of Children’s Health Defense being kicked off Facebook-owned social media website Instagram on Thursday, purportedly because he posted misinformation related to coronavirus vaccines.

Here is an update: Kennedy has written a strong response to the removal, discussing the nature of his posts at Instagram, relating the debate stifling effect of Instagram’s action, and pointing to the fact that both he and Informed Consent Action Network founder Del Bigtree were removed from Instagram just 15 minutes before they were to air a webinar featuring doctors and other individuals discussing matters related to coronavirus vaccines.

In his statement Kennedy writes:

Every statement I put on Instagram was sourced from a government database, from peer-reviewed publications and from carefully confirmed news stories. None of my posts were false. Facebook, the pharmaceutical industry and its captive regulators use the term ‘vaccine misinformation’ as a euphemism for any factual assertion that departs from official pronouncements about vaccine health and safety, whether true or not.

Further, states Kennedy, “the mainstream media and social media giants are imposing a totalitarian censorship to prevent public health advocates, like myself, from voicing concerns and from engaging in civil informed debate in the public square.”

That assessment is in line with my take in my earlier article.

Regarding the timing of Kennedy and Bigtree’s removal from Instagram, Kennedy writes:

Instagram deplatformed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and HighWire host, Del Bigtree, just 15 minutes before they were to air the webinar, ‘COVID Vaccine on Trial, If You Only Knew’ highlighting COVID concerns, injuries, mechanisms and other facts from four MDs, several Ph.D.s and leaders from the vaccine-injured community. COVID-19 vaccines use novel technology never before used in a human population. With that comes great unknown risks. The people of the world deserve to have this crucial information to protect their health and that of their children.

