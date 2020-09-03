Rochester Mayor Suspends 7 Cops Involved In Killing Of Daniel Prude

Hours after Gov Cuomo demanded "answers" and called for the state AG's investigation into the killing of Daniel Prude to wrap up as quickly as possible, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, has suspended seven officers involved in the deadly confrontation.

“You can not stand around and allow these types of things to happen, you have a duty,” according to the AP.

The AG's office took over the investigation back in April, long before the Prude family went public with their claims during a Wednesday press conference, which also involved releasing never-before-seen bodycamera footage of the incident that led to Prude's death seven days later.

Prude, 41, died March on 30 while still in the hospital one week after police put a "spit hood" over his head and pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, cutting off his ability to breath and leading to brain damage. He was the loving father of five adult children, and was known to have some mental health issues, though he was generally regarded as harmless. These hoods have been blamed for the deaths of several prisoners in recent years.

"Rell", as he was known to family, had just arrived on Rochester for a visit with family. His brother called the police after Rell started acting erratically one night. The man took off his clothes and was running around naked in the street.

Activists have demanded that the officers involved be suspended, fired and/or charged for murder.

The local medical examiner has concluded that Prude’s death was a "homicide caused by complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report lists 'excited delirium and acute intoxication' by PCP as a contributing factor.