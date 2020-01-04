Ruling Class Propaganda: Only Government-Approved Apps Allowed

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

The United States Army has decided that soldiers can no longer access certain apps. They have banned soldiers from using TikTok over alleged Chinese “cyber threat”, but in reality, it’s just an app the U.S. government can’t control.

The U.S. Army is signaling that its soldiers should stick to platforms that march exclusively to Washington’s tune and do not deviate from the official narrative and government-approved propaganda. An army spokeswoman confirmed on Monday that the Chinese app “is considered a cyber threat“ and will no longer be allowed on government phones and mobile devices. The military had previously used the popular social media platform to reach out to potential recruits, according to a report by RT.

The decision comes less than two weeks after the U.S. Navy banned the Chinese app from all government-issued mobile devices – citing the same alleged “cybersecurity threat.” Anyone who’s been paying attention, however, should know that TikTok poses no cybersecurity threat. It poses a threat to the American power structure that the establishment ruling class is desperately attempting to hold on to.

The Pentagon issued a Cyber Awareness Message earlier in December, warming that using TikTok could come with “potential security risks.“ The app had been targeted by two US senators, Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), and Chuck Schumer (D-New York), who requested in October that US intelligence agencies probe the app. –RT

TikTok parent company ByteDance has strongly denied any sinister motives, even as competing apps, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook have been proven to collude openly with government agencies. In September, executives from all the major U.S. social media platforms met with U.S.S.A government officials to discuss how to “secure“ the 2020 elections and crackdown on the spread of “polarizing“ content.

That can be translated to “the government wants social media and tech giants to remove any content that does not support their ruling class power structure.”