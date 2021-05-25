Russell Brand In Viral Video Destroys MSM & Silicon Valley For Hiding "Troubling" Hunter Biden News

In a rare and refreshing interview which on YouTube has garnered 100,000 views in less than 24 hours, British comedian and actor Russell Brand and former Intercept journalist Glenn Greenwald teamed up to explain last year's scandalous coordination by the mainstream media and social media companies to ensure the Hunter Biden laptop story and accompanying revelations over the Hunter-Ukrainian Burisma energy company scandal never reached broader public view.

"I’m not a pro-Republican person," Brand introduced while talking to Greenwald on his YouTube channel. "I don’t see myself that way. I don’t see myself as conservative, or that I’m in a Trump, or Giuliani, or the kind of media establishments that were reporting on these revelations [about Biden’s family]. They are not my cultural, social, or political allies. That’s certainly not how I see myself." And then he blasted away: "However, it seems to me — what reason is Hunter Biden sat on the board of an energy company in... Ukraine?” he questioned. "What reason is James Biden sat on the board, or receiving payments from an energy company, in China?"

Recall that The New York Post among others saw their Twitter account suspended for a whopping 16 days over the news story, while Facebook also aggressively cracked down on users' ability to share any content related to Burisma, the Biden family's Ukraine dealings, or the infamous laptop archive.

Brand said further in the interview, according to a transcript:

"We’re talking about sleaze, corruption, financial misdemeanors, and relationships between corporations, big business, and politicians — let’s face it, unless you’re bloody stupid, you know that’s going on all the time." "For me, revelations that there are financial connections between energy companies in... Ukraine, energy companies in China, and the Biden family are troubling. That should be public knowledge."

Brand emphasized "That should be public knowledge." He went on to discuss Silicon Valley's efforts at controlling and blatantly censoring the political conversation in order to "protect" a crucial election... or rather to outright prevent a Trump victory.

"And it’s even more troubling that Twitter, and Facebook and the media at large deliberately kept it out of the news because they didn’t want it to influence the election," Brand told Greenwald.

In part two of my conversation with journalist Glenn Greenwald we discuss events surrounding his Hunter Biden revelations...what are your thoughts?



Watch the full video here: https://t.co/VxdqoDlqMT pic.twitter.com/5m2zA7q5jT — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) May 24, 2021

And more...

What is democracy then? It suggests to me that democracy is, 'We want you to vote for this person. We don’t want you to vote for that person.' As I’ve said, Donald Trump, you know, I don’t think Donald Trump’s the answer, but I’m sad to realize that I can no longer even claim to believe Joe Biden or the Democratic Party might be the answer, because look at how they behave. And look at the relationships between media, social media, and that party.

Using word choice that clearly denotes his concluding that there was a choreographed plot among big media and big tech to sanitize information before it reached the public, Brand concluded, "They conspired to keep information away from you because it was not convenient to their agenda."

Really interesting from Russell Brand, of all people. "Did Media conspire with social media to CENSOR Joe/Hunter Biden Corruption Report? (Yes!)" https://t.co/oGGWMwBtPu — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 25, 2021

And Greenwald later commented of the new interview with Brand: "US media and tech giants united to bar millions of Americans from hearing this reporting before they voted" - in reference to the Biden Family laptop archive.

Meanwhile it will be interesting to see how long YouTube actually leaves up the new Brand-Greenwald interview, or whether it gets slapped with a restrictive "warning" label.