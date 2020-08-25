The Russiagate Hoax Is Dead... But The Fake News Media Can't Admit It

Authored by Brian Cates via The Epoch Times,

It’s nothing short of amazing watching the usual “fake news media” suspects still flogging the long-dead Russiagate Hoax when U.S. Attorney John Durham has begun rolling out indictments from it.

Anybody who thinks this stops with the conviction of former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith hasn’t followed SpyGate at all for the past three years like I have.

Think about what the Clinesmith indictment reveals: It reveals that Durham and his investigators are going right to the very heart of the fraud perpetrated on the FISA Court.

This very first indictment shows the FBI Crossfire Hurricane team and the Mueller Special Counsel team were well aware by June 2017 of the compelling necessity of hiding from the FISA Court Carter Page’s longstanding relationship with the CIA.

Why did they need to hide that relationship from the court?

Because their “evidence” for the warrant alleging Page was a Russian agent came from a political propagandist named Christopher Steele who was

1) being paid by the Clinton campaign, and 2) misrepresenting the key source providing the Page allegations (who turned out to be a low-level research assistant at the Brookings Institute named Igor Danchenko).

What if the FBI admits to the FISA Court all the relevant facts that

1) Steele is a paid employee of the Clinton campaign, 2) who is using a Brookings research assistant disguised as a top Russian intelligence official as his source, 3) but that the CIA itself says Page is not a Russian agent but is instead a CIA intelligence asset reporting all his Russian contacts to their agency?

FBI Knew Steele’s Fake Evidence Would Not Withstand Real Examination

The moment the FISA Court was alerted to the fact the CIA claimed Page as one of their own, the judge would have had to take a closer look at the Steele information. If that happened, the entire carefully managed fraud would begin unraveling.

How could Page be a Russian agent if he’s been keeping the CIA up to date about his contacts with top Russian officials, the very same contacts the FBI is attempting to use in this warrant in order to claim he is working for the Russians?

If that happened, Steele’s hearsay allegations against Page would be exposed and the FBI was very likely not going to get the warrant approved.

So not only did the FBI end up hiding at least three key relevant facts from the FISA Court to get the original warrant, they kept the fraud going all through the three subsequent renewals of the warrant.

Durham Will Prove Most Involved in the Fraudulent Warrants Knew the Truth About Carter Page and the CIA

Clinesmith altered the key email that stated Page was a CIA source so that it read he wasn’t a source. Clinesmith’s motivation for doing that is readily apparent: Admitting Page was a CIA good guy destroys the entire basis for the surveillance warrant.

Clinesmith altered the one copy of the CIA email that was being sent up to the FISA Court for the fourth renewal in June 2017 while he was also sending other FBI/Mueller team members accurate copies of the same email.

Guess what that’s going to allow Durham to prove?

It’s going to allow Durham to prove with documentary evidence that, just like Clinesmith, other FBI/Mueller team members knew the truth about Carter Page, and yet they still hid this from the court as they continued to obtain warrants through what can only be described as acts of deliberate fraud.

It’s right there in the Department of Justice IG Michael Horowitz’s FISA abuse report from last December that FBI Special Supervisory Agent (SSA) Stephen Somma deliberately hid several things from the FISA Court to get the Page warrant—including Page’s relationship with the CIA.

According to the Daily Caller:

“The report identifies six areas where the agent withheld information that contradicted the FBI’s working theory that Page was an agent of Russia. According to the report, Case Agent 1 withheld exculpatory statements that Page and another Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos, made to [Stefan] Halper. The agent also withheld information from Justice Department attorneys about Page’s longstanding relationship with the CIA.”

There’s a section in that report that details six separate issues where Somma deliberately withheld evidence to ensure the original warrant and its three renewals were granted.

It’s Not Possible to Limit the Russiagate Hoax to Only Clinesmith

It simply isn’t possible to say that prosecutions for deliberately withholding evidence to fool the FISA Court into granting a warrant based on acts of deliberate fraud can be limited only to Clinesmith. There’s far too much evidence that’s already gone public that clearly shows this goes far beyond and above just him.

Durham is starting his prosecutions by demonstrating that many of the officials involved in this Russiagate Hoax knew from the beginning the basis for claiming Page was a traitor to his country was based on fraud, and they knew they were deliberately framing a CIA source as a Russian agent.

You’re about to see over the next several months the DNC Media propagandists disguised as journalists suffer from cognitive dissonance as they keep trying to claim the Russiagate Hoax is still alive and well even as U.S. Attorney Durham is rolling out indictments of the people that perpetrated it.