"Russiagate In A Nutshell": Glenn Greenwald Breaks Down Significance Of Expected Indictment Against Hillary Clinton Lawyer

Special counsel John Durham is reportedly seeking a grand jury indictment against to indict an attorney reportedly representing Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign for peddling a fake story in 2016 that the Trump campaign was using a secret server to communicate with a Russian bank - a lie promoted by Hillary Clinton herself right before the 2016 US election.

According to the Washington Post, Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer and partner at Perkins Coie, pushed the theory that computer scientists had discovered secret server connections between Trump and Alfa Bank - an allegation which was then amplified through left-wing media chambers (such as Slate) as part of their ongoing full-court press against Trump.

The NYT reports that Durham - the special counsel appointed by former President Trump to scrutinize the FBI's Russia investigation - will charge Sussmann with lying to the FBI.

The case against Mr. Sussmann centers on the question of who his client was when he conveyed certain suspicions about Mr. Trump and Russia to the F.B.I. in September 2016. Among other things, investigators have examined whether Mr. Sussmann was secretly working for the Clinton campaign — which he denies. ... The accusation against Mr. Sussmann focuses on a meeting he had on Sept. 19, 2016, with James A. Baker, who was the F.B.I.’s top lawyer at the time, according to the people familiar with the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity. Because of a five-year statute of limitations for such cases, Mr. Durham has a deadline of this weekend to bring a charge over activity from that date. At the meeting, Mr. Sussmann relayed data and analysis from cybersecurity researchers who thought that odd internet data might be evidence of a covert communications channel between computer servers associated with the Trump Organization and with Alfa Bank, a Kremlin-linked Russian financial institution. -NYT

Breaking down news of the indictment is journalist and attorney Glenn Greenwald.

Remember that an FBI lawyer pled guilty to lying to the FISA court in order to obtain warrants to spy on former Trump campaign official Carter Page.



And as attorney Nicholas Devyatkin notes, "Elias has completely reinvented himself as some voting rights advocate. See how MSNBC covers him without disclosing his very recent role as general counsel to the Clinton Campaign and his role in commissioning the Steele Dossier."

As the Daily Caller noted in April 2020, Sussmann "set off a chain of events that led to Steele publishing a Sept. 14, 2016 memo accusing the founders of the bank, Alfa Bank, of having “illicit” ties to Vladimir Putin," before meeting with former UK spy Christopher Steele of bullshit 'dossier' infamy.

A week after Steele wrote that memo, he had another meeting with Sussmann’s colleague, Marc Elias, according to the transcript. Steele disclosed the previously unreported meetings with Sussmann and Elias during testimony in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by the Alfa Bank founders, the transcript shows. Steele’s testimony about Sussmann and Elias provides insight into how deeply involved the two lawyers were in the Trump investigation, and suggests they helped shape Steele’s investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election. -DCNF

"I’m very clear is that the first person that ever mentioned the Trump server issue, Alfa server issue, was Mr. Sussman [sic]," Steele told Allfa Bank lawyer Hugh Tomlinson according to a March 2020 transcript. Steele then said that Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson instructed him to write a report about Alfa bank based on Sussmann's fabrication.

"I was given the instruction sometime after that meeting by Mr. Simpson," said Steele, adding that Simpson's instruction "was absolutely, definitely linked to the server issue."

As the Caller further noted at the time, "Sussmann shopped the allegations about the Alfa Bank computer servers around to others besides Steele, including to journalists and the FBI’s top lawyer."