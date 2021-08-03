San Diego To Ban "Ghost Gun" Kit Sales

Readers are aware Democrats are coming for "ghost guns" and have already begun to ban these unserialized weapons.

Ghost guns are untraceable to the federal government and can be bought at gun stores or online in 80% lower kits. Since the lowers are unfinished and involve some drilling and tinkering, the lowers are not considered guns, thus don't need to be serialized.

Difference Between 80% Lower Vs. Firearm

The days of purchasing 80% lower kits are coming to an end in at least one city.

San Diego City Council leaders voted Monday to approve a bill to ban ghost gun sales across the city, according to local news ABC10.

Councilmembers voted 8-1, with one member, Chris Catem, voting the lone "no."

The proposal, called the E.N.U.F. (Eliminate Non-Serialized Untraceable Firearm) Ordinance, will "prohibit the possession, purchase, sale, receipt, and transportation of non-serialized, unfinished frames and unfinished receivers, and non-serialized firearms within the City of San Diego."

Councilmember Marni Von Wilpert introduced the proposal last month. Von Wilpert released a statement Monday after the vote:

"The spread of untraceable 'ghost guns' is fueling gun violence in our city and today's vote will help keep firearms out of the hands of people who pose danger to our communities—including violent criminals, domestic abusers, individuals suffering from mental illness, and terrorists."

Cate, who voted against the proposal, told other councilmembers, "this law does nothing to prevent mass shootings. This law does nothing to hold criminals accountable. This law does nothing to make us safer."

Councilmembers will reconvene on Sept. 14 for a second reading ahead of the bill going into law.

San Diego Police have reported the number of unserialized guns seized continues to rise every year exponentially. In 2019, police seized 77 ghost guns, and that number soared to 211 in 2020. The number this year could swell to more than 400.

Ghost gun seizures are up across the country.

In Baltimore City, Maryland, police estimate they will find "250 to 300" ghost guns this year.

President Biden has been an advocate for banning ghost guns and crushing the National Rifle Association.

The banning of 80% lower kits will push more and more people to 3D-print weapons.