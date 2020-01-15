Sanders Fans Outraged After Warren's "Disgusting" Debate Snub

The burgeoning feud between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders that has helped to divide America's newly resurgent far-left just escalated to absurd new heights.

After the conclusion of last night's debate, Sanders approached Warren and extended his hand for a handshake. Instead of taking his hand in friendship, Warren brushed it aside, walked up to Sanders and, with her hands clenched, said something to him that wasn't picked up on the debate mics, which had already been turned off.

After they spoke, Sanders seemingly threw up his hands in frustration.

The feud has been a major political story this week, thanks to Warren's claim that Sanders told her during a meeting back in 2018 that he felt a women couldn't win the presidency of the US. Sanders has vehemently denied this, and his campaign has released a video from 30 years ago where he tells an interviewer that he does believe a woman could be president.

“In my view a woman could be elected president of the United States.” — Bernie Sanders, 1988 pic.twitter.com/WJd847DdmA — Meagan Day (@meaganmday) January 13, 2020

Though, as late-night comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah joked, for all we know, this video could have been shot yesterday since Sanders looks the same as he did in 1988.

In a tweet highlighted yesterday by the NYT, one left-wing activist compared the feud to "mom and dad" fighting.

mom and dad are fighting and all I wanna do is go to my room and put my headphones on. — Varshini Prakash 🌅 (@VarshPrakash) January 14, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Sanders' fanatical supporters laid into Warren.

There's no "appears" about it...



I sincerely hope @SenSanders never refers to her as his "friend Elizabeth Warren" ever again after her disgusting behavior the past few days.



Wow. https://t.co/uv0AtrRdWV — Hindsight is 2020. (@MemberBernie) January 15, 2020

Warren:



- stands and claps for Donald Trump



- snubs Bernie Sanders’ offered hand — emily ní chonchúir (@Psyche1226) January 15, 2020

While others found an opportunity for some light political humor.

Bernie overcomes accusations of bigotry by offering to shake hands with a Red Indian. https://t.co/m4KqCe4xGz — Outsideness (@Outsideness) January 15, 2020

Sadly, the only person who knows what was said between them is Tom Steyer, who was awkwardly standing near the two candidates during the snub.

With Sanders' now surging in the polls three weeks before Iowa, will Warren resort to more low blows and "he said, she said" claimws to try and trip up his momentum?